DOW Electronics Joins Elite Distributor Alliance

SEATTLE, WA (06.27.2018) – Elite Distributor Alliance (EDA) announced today a major membership addition with Dow Electronics of Tampa, Florida joining the prestigious 12 volt buying group. The addition of DOW strengthens EDA’s influence in the southern part of the United States, traditionally a strong market for twelve volt products.

Josh Eatherly, EDA’s president, said, “DOW Electronics has exactly what we look for at EDA. DOW’s clean distribution model combined with strength in 12 volt matches up in a very complementary way. We have been looking to provide our customers in Florida with premium distributor and DOW fits that bill.”

“We are thrilled to be part of EDA. The alignment in direction, strategy, and commitment is very exciting. EDA has a great vision for the future and we’re pleased to be part of it.” -John Yodzis, DOW Electronics CEO

Jim Warren, Executive Director at EDA explained, “DOW has become a great force in 12 volt in the markets they serve. They’re a high integrity distributor that’s committed to doing business the right way. They have a very cool team approach to decision making, and a training approach for their dealers that’s highly respected. This is going to be fun. While EDA can bring a suite of services to DOW – DOW will bring a wealth of knowledge to the group.”

Visit www.elitedistributoralliance.com for more.

