Sound of Tri-State Scored Big at the Philly BikeFest

PHILADELPHIA, PA (06.27.2018) – The Philly BikeFest drew thousands of bikes and enthusiasts to the Philadelphia Cycle Center on Saturday, June 16th. Sound of Tri-State was a co-sponsor.

Marlo Abston, Sound of Tri-State Regional Marketing and Sales Manager, related to 12voltnews.com “There must have been over 2,000 bikes of all types at the event. Bikers travel in groups and so many came that the event shut shutdown early. Traffic on the interstate was affected and authorities ordered the early shutdown.”

Sound of Tri-State had a tent with products on display to connect with consumers. Two bikes were adjacent to the tent showcasing Rockford Fosgate and Hertz brands plus accessories vendors Scosche and Metra.

“Being a co-sponsor of the Philly Bikefest was definitely an opportunity for Sound of Tri-State to drive our motorcycle business. It’s the bike season and our business has been very good. The Philly BikeFest will drive even more business,” Abston concluded.

Visit www.soundoftristate.com and facebook.com/phillybikefest2018 for more.

