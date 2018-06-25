CRUX Launches Blind Spot & Multi Camera System for Aftermarket Radios in Dodge, Jeep, & Ram

RESEDA, CA (06.26.2018) – Crux Interfacing Solutions is now shipping the new RFM-UC1-AM, Blind Spot and Multi Camera System for Aftermarket Radios.

Rich DeSclafani from Crux stated, “We are extremely happy to be the first company to release a fully Plug n’ Play, vehicle specific Radio Replacement solution that provides Blind Spot Camera Inputs. The new RFM Radio Replacement is intuitively controlled through the vehicles factory CAN Network and requires no analog triggers. The PRE-PROGRAMMED Steering Wheel Control Retention means you just plug the module in and go, there is no learning or flashing required. Crux also has a complete line of OEM fit cameras for the tailgate, mirrors, cargo area and front of the vehicle. We will be offering the RFM Line of OEM Integration and Radio Replacement Interfaces for other Makes and Models shortly.”

RFM – BLIND SPOT & MULTI CAMERA SYSTEM LINK – RFM LINE – CHRYSLER

RFM – RAM1 PRODUCT VIDEO HERE – RFM – RAM1 VIDEO

RFM – CAMERAS CLICK THE LINKS –

RAM TAILGATE CAMERA

BLIND SPOT CAMERAS

WIRELESS CAMERA

FRONT CAMERA

• Retains factory features in select Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles while functioning with an aftermarket radio

• Retains Steering Wheel Controls via built-in, pre-programmed interface

• Retains factory 3.5mm Aux Port

• Adds a reverse camera plus 6 video inputs

• Uses the steering wheel controls buttons to toggle between the sources

• Turn signals automatically triggers the corresponding side camera

• Turn signal camera trigger can be turned on or off by using the BACK button on the radio

• Manufactured in Germany

DODGE

2014 – 2015 Dart

2014 – 2015 Durango, JEEP

2014 – 2016 Cherokee

2014 – 2016 Grand Cherokee, RAM

2013 – 2017 1500

2013 – 2017 2500

2013 – 2017 3500

Compatible aftermarket radios include:

Alpine, Blaupunkt, Boss, Clarion, Dual, Fahrenheit, Jensen, JVC, Kenwood, Pioneer, Power Acoustik, Sony and Soundstream

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

