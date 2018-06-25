Boom Mat Now Offers Pre-Cut Heat and Sound Control Kits for First Generation Camaros and Firebirds

AVON LAKE, OH, (06.26.2018) – Boom Mat now offers an easy way to eliminate unwanted engine and road noise and enhance audio sound with the introduction of complete pre-cut heat and sound control kits for the early model F-Body (1967-1969) Camaro and Pontiac Firebird. Developed with an OE fit, the pre-cut kits include a combination of D-Mat ultra-lightweight insulation and sound absorber material, 1/2” thick Under Carpet Lite – a water resistant composite material for a superior barrier to heat and noise, and 2mm Boom Mat damping material.

The kits come with fully illustrated instructions making it simple to identify where each custom-cut piece is to be applied with just the right amount of material to cover specific interior areas including floors, firewalls, headliners, trunks and more.

Now there is no excuse for putting up with bothersome road and engine noise or the transfer of heat from the engine bay from hot exhaust running under the floorboards.

Four complete interior kits are now available for the 1967-69 Camaro/Firebird to improve cabin comfort and acoustics:

#500400 1967-69 Camaro/Firebird Kit Coupe w/Factory AC

#500401 1967-69 Camaro/Firebird Kit Coupe w/o Factory AC

#500402 1967-69 Camaro/Firebird Kit Convertible w/Factory AC

#500403 1967-69 Camaro/Firebird Kit Convertible w/o Factory AC

Additionally, Boom Mat offers individual kits for specific areas:

#500404 Trunk Kit 1967-69 Camaro/Firebird

#500405 Package Tray Kit 1967-69 Camaro/Firebird

#500406 Trunk Divider Kit 1967-69 Camaro/Firebird

#500407 Floor Kit 1967-69 Camaro/Firebird

#500408 Roof Kit Coupe 1967-69 Camaro/Firebird

#500409 Kick Panel Kit 1967-69 Camaro/Firebird

#500410 Side Panel Kit 1967-69 Camaro/Firebird

#500411 Firewall Kit w/Factory AC 1967-69 Camaro/Firebird

#500412 Firewall Kit w/o Factory AC 1967-69 Camaro/Firebird

For more information on Boom Mat’s new pre-cut heat and sound kits for the 1967-1969 Camaro or Firebird, visit www.BoomMat.com. For technical assistance with this or other Boom Mat products, call toll free at 800-264-9472, or e-mail: sales@BoomMat.com.

