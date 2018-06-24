RaceSport Lighting In-Store Displays Drive Sales

HAZLET, NJ (06.25.2018) – The Race Sport RS-Combo-Display is driving sales at Interstate Electronics, 1394 State Route 36, in Hazlet NJ.

“Race Sport Lighting offers to their authorized resellers a wide range of Lighting Displays including the “RS-Combo-Display” shown on the counter in this image. These displays are attractive, easy to understand, interactive and are designed for ensuring maximum visibility in a retail store environment” Neil Halprin, NH Sales and Marketing, the area manufacturers representative for Race Sport, stated.

Continuing Halprin related “The use of the Race Sport Lighting displays enhances the customer’s experience and greatly increases sales. In addition, Race Sport provides their dealers with a very efficient and effective “Targeted Marketing” campaign.The partnership between Race Sport and Interstate Electronics has been extremely successful and the growth has been amazing”.

Race Sport Lighting encourages all their dealer partners to take part in their dynamic display programs and watch their sales dramatically increase.

Visit racesportinc.com for more.

