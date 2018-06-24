The KICKER Country Stampede 2018… One Amazing Event

MANHATTAN, KS (06.25.2018) – KICKER served as title sponsor of the 23rd annual KICKER Country Stampede, June 21-23 at Tuttle Creek State Park in Manhattan, Kan. This year’s event served as KICKER’s sixth go-round as the title sponsor.

Since the inception of the event two decades ago, the Stampede has grown significantly. More than 65 bands performed during the three-day event, with 15 featured on the Cenex Mainstage alone. This year’s headliners were Cole Swindell, Alabama and Florida Georgia Line. The 3-Day event drew a estimated 160,000 fans this year, placing it among the largest country music festivals in the nation.

“We had approximately 35,000 attendees in 1996” said Wayne Rouse, founder and president of the Country Stampede.

Kicker Co-Founder Steve Irby stated “The Stampede is an awesome outdoor music festival filled with talent from the best of the best. We love great music and we’re honored to be the title sponsor of this event that is now in it’s 22nd year!”

To kick off the Kicker Country Stampede, 94.5 Country WIBW-FM hosted a “banding party” and concert in the Tuttle Creek camp ground Wednesday night. Beginning Thursday attendees could visit the 94.5 Country booth next to the Kicker XRV to register to win on-stage and party-pit tickets as well as meet-and-greet passes for many of the main stage artists.

KICKER had several vehicles at the event, including the XRV, which houses a full showroom of KICKER audio products and a massive 20,000-watt “boom room” for fans to experience. Strong winds during Wednesday’s setup ripped the awnings off the XRV.

Accompanying the XRV were a KICKER and SSV Works-equipped Polaris GENERAL and Ranger. Each UTV featured SSV Works custom enclosures and a different combination of powersports amplifiers, speakers and subwoofers.

Sierra Select’s John Tatro traveled from the distributors North Highlands CA location to attend the Kicker Country Stampede.

Tatro related “It was a great event for Kicker to engage their brand with a wide range of demographic. Kicker had placement throughout the venue. Kicker’s friendly and knowledgeable staff members were at the ready to share info and demo products. The on-stage performances, by some legends on Friday evening, included the Marshall Tucker Band, Charlie Daniels and Alabama. I was fond of Lindsay Eli who opened for all of them.”

Concluding, Tatro stated “It’s such a privilege to be partnered with a brand that values their customers as much as they do. Class act from top to bottom.”

Reviver Records video crews, on behalf of KICKER, were filming throughout the venue.

Select KICKER personal-audio and promo gear was be available for sale, including phone chargers, headphones, the entire Bullfrog line of outdoor Bluetooth speakers and select wearables. Show attendees also registered for one of two daily giveaways of a waterproof Bullfrog BF100 wireless speaker. Winners were announced via email and at the KICKER VIP sales station or XRV rig.

Before performances, each artist will receive a gift basket filled with KICKER personal-audio gear and promo. Several of the artists will also autograph a set of guitars, which will be auctioned off for charity.

Visit www.countrystampede.com for more.

