AIS Ships New Pro-Series Products

MARIETTA, GA (06.25.2018) – Automotive Integration Solutions (AIS) has announced the new series of Pro Series backup cameras and video monitors.

“In an age where so many manufacturers are making disposable cameras and monitors with the lowest cost components and questionable quality, we knew our dealers and their customers wanted a high-end alternative that will, in most cases, surpass OEM products currently on the market,” stated Kelley Vickers, CEO. We had our research and development team produce 25 new models that will take the image resolution and quality to a new level.”

Cameras – Designed to have the best picture on the market

· SONY Next Chip 700H TVL

LUX .01

Pixel Count 975H x 582W

Operating Temperature

· SANYO Chip 620H TVL

Quick Connect Trailer Connections

· Custom Harness for Trailer Cameras

· Rugged Design

· Commercial Grade

· 3mm Thick Coiled Extension Cables

· Available in One, Two or Four Camera Connections

Monitors – Designed for Superior Quality

· Designed and Manufactured from the Ground Up

· 7” Monitor available in 2 channel, 4 channel and 4 channel Quad View

· 7” Waterproof Monitor Available in 2 channel

· 9” Waterproof Monitor Available in 2 channel and 4 channel Quad View

· Built-in Fully Customizable Grid Lines

· Multiple Triggers for Camera Activation

“Hands down, the best picture quality from any factory fit Mercedes camera. Better than factory” – Industry legend, Gary Stackpole, Benchmark Audio.

“Best commercial monitors and cameras we’ve ever used” – Shaun Reilly, 919 Motoring

AIS National Sales Manager, Cris Sharp added, “AIS products, are not sold to internet retailers or sold on the internet, thereby allowing our valued network of nationwide dealers the most profitable line of safety products available today.”

AIS is the solution for 12-Volt specialty retailers and expeditors who care about profit. AIS carries over 2800 SKUs and has a three year warranty for key dealers. AIS can be reached at 844-283-6372 and www.automotiveintsolutions.com.

