JC Audio Training Series: “Back2Basics Bootcamp 2018”

Jackson TN (06/22/2018) – On June 2-3, Jeff Cantrell and JC Audio hosted 18 students from all over the southeastern US and several manufacturers reps for a “Back2Basics” tech training. The 2 day course focused on the basics of signal identification in cars by using oscilloscopes, RTA meters, and DMMs, along with a couple of handfuls of other “one use” type tools such as phase testers, tone generators, and tools from companies like SMD that are used for gain setting, crossover settings, etc. The students received a mix of classroom instruction as well as hands on participation with several cars. Long term industry veteran, Ray West, was the instructor and was assisted by Lance Doss from Elettromedia, the title sponsor of the event.

Vendor sponsors that put their efforts behind the training were:

Audison (Elettromedia – Title Sponsor) – Rob Wempe

AAMP Global – Ricky Ross

JBL Harman – Leigh Powell

Alpine USA – Tory Sanders

WavTech – Nick Sugino

EduCar Training – Ken Ward

ModernMediaGeeks.com and WindowTintSchool – Jon Dewar

Sony – Kris Bulla

Kenwood USA – Kelly McDaniel

This was the most professional training event I’ve been a part of. The students were professional and respectful and were eager to participate the entire time. I was really impressed by the vendor’s

willingness to support the class with giveaway items and goodie bags. Every student in the class went home with a door prize and a goodie bag. Audison gave away a BitTune (valued at $1400) to lucky winner Michael McGee from Autosound Addiction in Sheffield, Alabama. Other vendors sponsored door prizes and meals. Ray West did a fantastic job teaching. If only we’d had about 5 more days to dissect the wealth of knowledge he brings to the table! The guy knows his stuff.

Room for improvement… I’m going to try to be more efficient with the time and have even more “testing stations” set up so the students can have more hands on time.

The students and vendor partners both gave overwhelmingly positive feedback and expressed interest in participating in the next class.

Here’s what a few of the students and reps had to say after the event:

Buddy Bell “I really enjoyed the hands on experience, I learned so much about how to tune a car in the 2 days than I have known with the 19 years I’ve been in the industry. It takes someone to want to learn to

stay ahead in this game and people like Ray West and Ken Ward for helping everyone better themselves.”

Rick Snyder “The small classes sizes and hands on approach make the JC Audio trainings feel more like a collaborative build than a lecture or class. The facilities are always clean, well equipped and top notch.

The value gained per dollar is huge!”

Tory Sanders “My favorite part was getting to shake Jeff Cantrell’s hand. Dude has a nice shake!”

Jay Bradshawn “The best hands on training I have attended!”

Ricky Ross “In today’s high tech world, offering these types of classes that show installers how to test, find signal, to properly set up a vehicle’s Sound system really takes technician’s skills to the next level.

Chad Beyer “The hands on approach with the small class was great. I learned lots of tips on tuning and analyzing signals with different test gear.”

Dustin Ivy “Awesome class. A definite knowledge building experience.”

Nathan Dunn “With the increasing complexity of current and future OEM audio systems, being able to identify signals properly is absolutely necessary for being able to consistently deliver predictable results to our clients. The tools and training provided in these classes turn the “guesswork” into an exact science, allowing for predictable results and increased profitability.

Trae Everett “My favorite part of the training was learning how to use different tools and methods to properly analyze signals, as well as the integrity of a vehicles electrical system. The smaller class with the

help of great presenters gave the training more of a personalized touch. Being able to get hands on with a variety of vehicles and troubleshooting different scenarios was a great way to show the importance of why trainings like these are so invaluable. Also being able to sit and listen in real time to changes in a tuning process helped shed light on some of the techniques to bringing together a great sounding system.”

Chad Wilbanks “The most helpful part to me, was learning new ways to use tools to diagnose problems and getting hands-on experience using what we learned in a vehicle.”

Mike Reedy “I don’t have one “single” thing I liked more than any other. I’ve been around Audiocontrol RTA’s my entire career and never knew it could do some of those things (always only used them for

SPL). Also, getting to see some of the other meters available compared to what we normally use, and seeing which ones are capable of what was an added bonus.”

Tory Sanders “The thing that gets me excited is seeing you guys make this investment in yourselves and your stores. Thank you for letting Alpine and myself be a part of it.”

Jon Dewar “We (Modern Media Geeks & Window Tint School) absolutely love helping retailers and installers that are actively pursuing ways to make themselves better. As soon as we learned about Jeff’s training, we not only sponsored the event, but I personally drove 750 miles to be there to answer any questions they might have had.”

Anonymous “Amazed at what I thought I knew, but didn’t” “I liked the freedom to interact with the presenter and others and compare knowledge and experience”

Share this:



Tweet

Email

