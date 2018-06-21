A&W Distributors Holds Dealer Open House

DALLAS TX (06/22/2018) – A&W hosted dealers at the company’s Dallas warehouse of Wednesday, June 20th. A series of tents was set up outside in the parking lot where vendor tables were setup as well as the grille for lunch.

A&W’s Maher Awad stated “The morning rain didn’t dampen the action the first part of the day. By mid-day the rain was gone and Texas heat arrived. We quickly cooked over 200 burgers and had to get more for dealers to enjoy for lunch”.

1-Day specials, along with the opportunity to meet with factory staffs and reps, added to the day for dealers.

Vendors presence on site included PAC, HiFonics, AutoTek, Stinger, Kenwood, Maestro, DiamondAudio, DB Drive, Euphoria and more.

DB Drive’s Hector Hernandez stated “Our WDX amps plus Euphoria amps and subs were hot sellers”. Area rep SMS was on site with Dave Gill and John Kennedy.

Bob Connacher, on site with Omega, offered “A&W events are always super. They do a great job attracting dealers to their events which gives me a way to present the Omega brand to a large number of dealers”.

For more see awdistributors.com

