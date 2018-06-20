Industry News

Importel Releases New Powersports, Motorcycle and Marine Catalog

TORONTO, CANADA (06.21.2018) – Importel has just released a new 68 page 4-color catalog highlighting products in the Powersports, motorcycle and marine category.

Brands included in the catalog are Cerwin Vega, DB Drive, DB Llighting Solutions, DB Link Lux Performance, Lumens, Kenwood, JVC, Shuriken, SiriusXM, CTEK, AutoConnect, Metra and Install Bay.

The new catalog, just in time for summer across Canada, is available in limited quantities for dealers.

