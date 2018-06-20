Directed Viper Powersports Security System Now Shipping

VISTA, CA (06.21.2018) – Directed is shipping their all-new Viper Powersports Security System – the 3121V. The Viper Powersports Security System was specifically designed and engineered for motorcycles, ATVs, boats, PWCs, and snowmobiles. With this product release, Directed enters the rapidly growing powersports market and maintains its leadership in designing innovative product solutions to meet the needs of today’s most popular vehicles.

Click above to play the video on this page.

Directed CEO Bob Struble noted, “With the 3121V, Directed has brought the performance synonymous with the VIPER name to the world of powersports. Whether they own boats, motorcycles, or ATVs, all powersports enthusiasts now have a highly affordable and effective way to protect their vehicles.”



Compact and waterproof, the Viper Powersports Security System features two small and easy-to-carry, 2-button waterproof remotes. The security system features a closed loop trigger, which is perfect for protecting helmets and other valuables. Once the closed loop trigger is broken, the Viper Powersports Security System will activate. Additional features include an onboard shock & tilt sensor, extra trigger input, and auxiliary output. The system carries an IP66 rating.

Designed to be both highly functional and affordable, the Viper Powersports Security System has an MSRP of $199.99. Included in the Viper Powersports Security System is the main module with wiring, two 2-button, 1-way remotes (P/N 7121V), a miniature water-resistant siren, and a combined install/owner’s guide.

Visit viper.com/powersports for more.

