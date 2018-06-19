Waylens Shipping Secure360 WiFi Automotive Security Camera

The automotive security camera that inspired thousands of Kickstarter and Indiegogo early adopters and captured SEMA’s Best Mobile Electronics Product award is here.

The Waylens Secure360 Wi-Fi is a breakthrough in automotive security. This innovative system utilizes dash cam features while you are driving and activates advanced security sensors when parked so you can know, show and protect what’s important:

Secure360 Wi-Fi is a total car security solution that blends multiple sensing technologies to see trouble, anticipate risks, and capture events whether you’re in the car or away from it.

360-DEGREE VIDEO: Whether a bump in a parking lot or collision during your commute, the Secure360’s interior and exterior views eliminate confusion about what happened.

360 HOURS OF OPERATION: Internal radar, GPS, and 3-axis accelerometer work together, staying alert to unusual events for an unprecedented 360 hours without draining your car battery.

360-DEGREE PROTECTION: The Secure360’s low-power design allows the Secure360 to sleep with one eye open, sensing motion and impact even when you aren’t near your car.

The Waylens Secure app puts you in control. Access video data. Add highlights. Choose from two viewing modes to see the full story; watch the 360° video in the panoramic view or split it in half and half, showing inside and outside of the car.

“Aren’t your car, your driving record, your family worth protecting? You have nothing to lose. The Secure360 Wi-Fi packs amazing 360-degree technology into a beautiful low-profile design that does the thinking for you.” “And with our 30-Day Risk-Free Test Drive*, you can try the Secure360 Wi-Fi for a full month. If you’re not completely sold on 360 protection, simply return the Secure360 Wi-Fi undamaged for a full refund.*” Click to learn more about the 30-day test drive.

