PAC Announces Speaker Adapters for ’04 – ’17 Volvo Vehicles

CLEARWATER, FL (06.20.2018) – PAC, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, has announced the first available speaker adapters, BKVVSB1040 (American International: VVSB1040), for select 2004 – 2017 Volvo vehicles. The speaker adapters are made of ultra-high impact strength plastic – the same material used in safety helmets. This material will ensure a perfect fitting solution for installing upgraded speakers.

BKVVSB1040 (American International: VVSB1040) speaker adapters will install one pair of 6.5” or 6.75” speakers. The speaker adapters cover the following applications:

Front Speaker Locations

2007 – 2013 Volvo C30

Front & Back Speaker Locations

2008 – 2016 Volvo S40

2011 – 2017 Volvo S60

2007 – 2017 Volvo S80

2012 – 2017 Volvo V40

2004 – 2012 Volvo V50

2011 – 2017 Volvo V60

2011 – 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country

2008 – 2016 Volvo V70

2009 – 2017 Volvo XC60

2008 – 2016 Volvo XC70

