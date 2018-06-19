KICKER Is Ready for Sixth Year as Title Sponsor of KICKER Country Stampede

STILLWATER, OK (06.20.2018) – KICKER is excited to serve as title sponsor of the 23rd annual KICKER Country Stampede, June 21-23 at Tuttle Creek State Park in Manhattan, Kan. This event serves as KICKER’s sixth go-round as the title sponsor.

Since the inception of the event two decades ago, the Stampede has grown significantly. More than 65 bands will perform during the three-day event, with 15 featured on the Cenex Mainstage alone. This year’s headliners are Cole Swindell, Alabama and Florida Georgia Line. The attendance is expected to exceed 160,000 fans this year, placing it among the largest country music festivals in the nation.

“We had approximately 35,000 attendees in 1996,” said Wayne Rouse, founder and president of the Country Stampede.

KICKER plans to bring several vehicles to the event, including the XRV (Xtreme Recreational Vehicle), which houses a full showroom of KICKER audio products and a massive 20,000-watt “boom room” for fans to experience.

Accompanying the XRV will be a KICKER and SSV Works-equipped Polaris GENERAL and Ranger. Each UTV features SSV Works custom enclosures and a different combination of powersports amplifiers, speakers and subwoofers. FLW fishing legend and TV host Scott Martin will bring his fully equipped bass boat complete with a KICKER marine system, promoting KICKER’s latest social-media contest featuring a grand prize of a day’s worth of fishing with Martin himself.

Supermodel and WWE diva Danielle Moinet (known to the wrestling faithful as “Summer Rae”) and Reviver Records country artist Kayla Adams will be accompanying multiple video crews on behalf of KICKER, filming throughout the venue, campgrounds and backstage, capturing the spirit of the Country Stampede.

Select KICKER personal-audio and promo gear will be available for sale, including phone chargers, headphones, the entire Bullfrog line of outdoor Bluetooth speakers and select wearables. Show attendees will also be able to register for one of two daily giveaways of a waterproof Bullfrog BF100 wireless speaker. Winners will be announced via email and at the KICKER VIP sales station or XRV rig.

To kick off the show, 94.5 Country WIBW-FM will host a “banding party” and concert in the Tuttle Creek campground Wednesday night, from 7 p.m. to midnight. Beginning Thursday, show attendees can visit the 94.5 Country booth (next to the KICKER XRV) to sign up for on-stage and party-pit tickets, as well as meet-and-greet passes for many of the mainstage artists.

Before performances, each artist will receive a gift basket filled with KICKER personal-audio gear and promo. Several of the artists will also autograph a set of guitars, which will be auctioned off for charity.

For more information or tickets, visit www.countrystampede.com.

