MECA Judges Team Scored Big at Slamology 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (06.19.2018) – Slamology 2018 was a tremendous event for MECA. Commish Steve Stern stated “Slamology 2018 was one for the books. MECA conducted over 800 tests and completed over 450 score sheets…And that was all between thunderstorms and rain showers. Our judges team really went the extra miles to make it al. happen.”

Allan Shaffer, and his wife Heather, came up from Bristol, TN and served as 1 of the MECA SPL judges.

Steve Wage and wife Danielle, made the trip to Indy from Crossville, TN and worked the SPL lanes, along with Josh Kelley and Robert Mantooth from E. Tennessee.

Bud and Shannon Ballinger came up from Louisville. Bud is the Kentucky Event Director.

Heather Shaffer and Geoff Schneider served as SQL judges.

“All the judges contributed and worked to award top contestants at Slamology 2018” Stern added.

The Best of the Best” trophy went to Greg Kelley (Kelley’s Garage/High Voltage) from Newport, TN.

Eric Frey took home The Zenner Award, SQL Best of Show.

Natan Budiono scored the SQ Best of Show, highest Sound Quality score.

Jamie Biodrowski, who traveled from Nebraska with Team Orion topped the SPL competition, with the big trophy for SPL Best of Show. B2 Audio and Ohio Generator were the awards sponsors.

Stern concluded, “Thanks to Donnie Babb and Denise Varmatos for their commitment to car audio sports and, in particular, the MECA members. Slamology was voted “2017 Venue of the Year,” and will be in the running for that title for 2018.”

Visit slamology.com for more.

