Elite Distributor Alliance Partners with Dynaudio to Meet U.S. Demand for Hi-Res Audio

GLENVIEW, IL (06.19.2018) – Elite Distributor Alliance (EDA), leading U.S. 12-V buying group, and renowned high-end loudspeaker specialist Dynaudio have formed a strategic partnership to market Dynaudio’s high-end aftermarket car audio speakers to a wider audience in the U.S. The popularity of hi-res audio is on the rise and this new alliance positions Dynaudio for explosive growth in the market.

“Demand for exceptional car audio quality is on the rise, and Dynaudio builds some of the best-sounding speakers available,” said Jim Warren, executive director at EDA. “Our team is very excited about this brand and its addition to our lineup, and we can’t wait to bring these expertly crafted speakers to more U.S. consumers.”

Dynaudio’s car audio speakers are engineered to combine the qualitative performance attributes and exceptional off-axis performance of the company’s world-class home audio loudspeakers with the excellent nearfield response, durability, and refinement of Dynaudio’s dedicated professional studio monitors. The resulting range of automotive loudspeakers is ideally suited for the intricacies and challenges of in-car installations. The company’s full range of application-optimized high-end car audio drivers, crossovers, and component systems is manufactured in-house to the industry’s highest standards, targeting audiophiles who want to enjoy music the way the recording artist intended.

As an upper-tier supplier of 12-V products with a rich history of delivering extraordinary quality to the discriminating consumer, Dynaudio offers three distinct high-end 12-V model ranges: Esotan, Esotec, and the flagship Esotar. Product highlights include specially coated soft-dome tweeters with powerful neodymium magnet systems for smooth, clear high-frequency reproduction and proprietary MSP (magnesium silicate polymer) woofers with large-diameter aluminum voice coils for greater power handling and lower distortion.

“With 7,000 customers, EDA is the perfect partner to help us expand our 12-Volt presence in the U.S.,” said Dynaudio CEO Andrew Werdean. “Given the company’s commitment to quality distribution, training, service and profitability, we couldn’t be teamed up with a more ideal distribution partner.”

Visit www.elitedistributoralliance.com and www.dynaudio.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

