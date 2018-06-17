Transform Your Truck’s Day & Night with VX Series Grilles by Vision X

AUBURN, WA (06.18.2018) – Vision X will transform the look of your truck while shining tremendous amounts of light on the road or trail with the all new VX Series Grilles, featuring four 4.7” CG2 LED Light Cannons or a 20” XPR LED Light Bar. The VX Grilles have a unique style, and manufactured from Stainless Steel, with durable Satin black powder coating. Each is supplied with polished T-304 Stainless studs and black studs for personal customization.

The 4.7” CG2 Cannon Grille kit provides over 16,500 Lumens of light with the ability to tune each CG2 Cannon’s beam pattern & color with available Lens Cover system, while the 20” XPR LED Light Bar grille provides 1,365’ of usable light at 9,700 Lumens. Each VX Grille Kits with Lights include a wiring harness, relay(s), and lighted rocker switch.

Grilles are available in most late model applications for Chevy, Ford, Dodge, GMC, Nissan and Toyota. Like all Vision X lighting products, these Grilles are top quality you can trust for many years to come. The VX Grille Series starts at $999 without lights, $1,398 w/ XPR LED Bar, and $2,098 with CG2 LED Light Cannons.

Features:

Stainless Steel Grille with durable Satin Black Powder Coating

Four 4.7” 49W CG2 Light Cannons or 20” XPR LED Bar

Triple chrome plated T304 Stainless Studs

Black Studs Available

Wiring Harness & Lighted Switch

Lifetime Limited Warranty (Lights)

For more information visit visionxusa.com or call 888-489-9820.

