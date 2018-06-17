DAS Reveals Winner of the RZR900 Sweepstakes

PALYMRA, PA (06.18.2018) – The Consumer Electronics Sales Division of DAS Companies, Inc., offered an all new, exciting sweepstakes in August of 2017. The sweepstakes offered dealer-partners an opportunity to win a new Polaris RZR900 All-terrain vehicle. Co-sponsored with Rockford Fosgate, the sweepstakes concluded on April 30, 2018 with the winner selected on May 11, 2018, by US Sweepstakes, Rochester, NY.

The winner, notified May 14, is Michael Ayd, from Michael’s Automotive & Sound, of Randelstown, MD.

The sweepstakes concluded shortly after the DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show held April 10-11 in Atlantic City, NJ, one of the largest consumer electronics dealer trade shows on the east coast. Dealers who attend the show could earn additional chances to win the sweepstakes or take photos with the new RZR900 prominently displayed in the Rockford sales booth.

“Congratulations to Michael. We are very excited to give him this spectacular prize. We also want to give special thanks to our co-sponsor, Rockford Fosgate, and our lighting product partner, DB Research,” said Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “Rockford and DAS support all the hard work that goes into the 12V industry and a promotion like this, including; our outside sales reps., inside sales reps., the support teams, product teams and all the Rockford teams,” Berfield added.

Berfield continued, “We will continue to provide our dealer-partners additional opportunities to differentiate themselves in the marketplace, so they can deliver great after-market product solutions for our demanding 12Volt customers.”

Visit dasinc.com for more.

