CRUX Releases Audi Smartphone Interface Expanding ACP Line

RESEDA, CA (06.18.2018) – Crux Interfacing Solutions has now included Audi to the new line of Smartphone Integration Interfaces. The new ACP kit for Audi works by allowing you to control your compatible smartphone directly through the supplied touchscreen. Interfaces work with BOTH major smartphone operating systems.

CRUX Interfacing’s Rich DeSclafani stated “The new ACPAD-81Z integration kits are a great solution for customers who inquire about Android Auto, Mirror Link and other Smartphone Integration or adding a Backup Camera. With touchscreen and voice control there is no need for phone interaction with these interfaces. This type of smartphone control has not been available until now and with these interfaces being compatible from 2009-2016 there is a big opportunity for retailers to offer something previously unavailable. These are the most requested features in the industry right now”

FEATURES:

• Fully Integrated Android Auto, Mirror-Link and other Smartphone Operating Systems

• Voice Activated

• Works with BOTH smartphone operating systems

• Built in Dual-Link for Smartphone Mirroring

• Works directly from touchscreen

• Backup Camera Input WITH Dynamic Guide Lines

• 2 Video Inputs

• Plug n’ Play

COMPATIBILITY:

AUDI: SYMPHONY and CONCERT/NON MMi RADIO ONLY

A4/S4 2009-2016

A5/S5 2009-2016

Q5 2009-2016

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

