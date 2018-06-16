Great to See 12Volt Companies Instagrammin’

SHREVEPORT, LA (06.16.2018) – Great to see 12volt retailers Instagrammin’ to connect with followers and consumers.

Many proactive 12volt companies across the U.S., and around the globe, are utilizing the power of Instagram to engage and connect with followers and consumers. The vast majority of consumers utilizing social media don’t want to be “sold to.” These 3 examples illustrate companies that made attention grabbing posts that will attract the eyes of followers and consumers.

KC Trends, Overland Park KS, has built an audience of 18,700 Instagram followers. Hot vehicle images, with the backdrop of the store, resonates with their followers and consumers.

PCH Custom Audio, Wilmington CA, also positions vehicles in the parking lot with the store as a backdrop. Jeeps are hot and this post from PCH will grab the attention of Jeep owners.

Xtreme Kustom Wheels, South Holland IL, posted a video featuring a SlingShot with custom wheels. In addition, the company frequently highlights vehicles with custom wheels positioned under the store’s big sign. The company numbers 12,000 followers on Instagram.

“Our goal is to encourage all across the 12volt industry to utilize this incredibly powerful social media tool to increase their company’s visibility in the marketplace. Using only a smartphone, or tablet, images can be shared with followers in less than a minute. Images posted to Instagram can automatically post to Facebook and Twitter. Companies who post images of primo installations, new products, new displays and events are connecting with followers and consumers. Utilizing the power of Instagram can definitely lead to visibility, store traffic and a good shot at writing business for 12volt retailers and other companies,” commented Mike Van Horn.

See the 12volt Central Studio “News Today” headlines post every business day, Week’s HiLites on Saturdays and Happy Birthday wishes on Sunday. “Reps on the Road,” 12voltToons and other frequent posts drive home the power of Instagrammin’.

Want to see your post on the 12volt News Network? Use #12voltnews… you never know!

On Instagram @12voltnews see over 6,800 12VoltBite posts.

