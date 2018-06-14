PowerBass Shipping New XMA-800D Amplifiers

RESEDA, CA (06.15.2018) – PowerBass is proud to introduce its newest mini amplifier to the XMA series, The XMA-800D is huge on power and not on space.

As today’s vehicles become smaller they present a challenge to find a place for a big amplifier with big power output. The new XMA amplifiers are ideal for tight installations making it possible to put this series in places other amplifiers can’t go.

The XMA amplifiers carry on the tradition of looking good and sounding great while taking up less space than any other amplifier we have ever offered and smaller than most amps available from the majority of its competitors at the same output levels.

High efficiency FRD (Full Range Digital) technology allows these amplifiers to operate at well over 85% efficiency. Limited space no longer means sacrificing great sound with the new PowerBass XMA Amplifiers.

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.

