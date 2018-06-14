Phoenix Gold Launches RX2 Subwoofers

CLEARWATER, FL (06.15.2018) — Phoenix Gold announces the next evolution in its amazing RX series of amplifiers and speakers with the RX2 subwoofer lineup.

Phoenix Gold’s RX2 subwoofers feature long wound 2” coils (half an inch diameter larger than standard woofers) for mechanical stability and power handling while allowing for 25mm of peak-to-peak excursion — resulting in clear, dynamic bass, especially within the sealed or vented enclosures experienced in your automobile. These subwoofers also minimize distortion by reducing resistance and heat thanks to their KlaraForm Vented Kapton Former tech, paired with Torriform Voice Coil technology that dissipates heat.

Conservatively rated at 200w RMS, the Phoenix Gold subwoofers are available in both single and dual 4 Ohm voice coil configurations, with powder-coated steel baskets that help to defeat unwanted resonance. Proprietary Phoeniroll surround tech promotes linear motion, while UNICAP technology provides the stiff piston needed to create pronounced efficiency and sensitivity.

The New RX2 Subwoofers Lineup:

RX2 12D 12″ Dual 4 Ohm

MSRP: $150.00

RX2 12S 12″ Single 4 Ohm

MSRP: $150.00

RX2 10D 10″ Dual 4 Ohm

MSRP: $120.00

RX2 10S 10″ Single 4 Ohm

MSRP: $120.00

Visit phoenixgold.com and aampglobal.com for more.

