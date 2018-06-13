Industry News

Show SSV Works Some Love with Dealer Window Decal

OXNARD, CA (06.14.2018) – See the following message posted on the SSV Works Instagram page: instagram.com/ssvworks

SSVWorks team members with decals ready to be placed in envelops and mailed to dealers. (L to R) Scott Cole, James Blanks, Trevor Kaplan, Frank Quintero and Greg Orlando.

“Show us some love! Proudly display this new Authorized Dealer sticker to show your customers that you carry the best in powersports audio. (Coming soon in the mail)”

“Snap a picture of the sticker on your window or door, share the picture and tag us on Facebook and/or Instagram @SSVworks and we will randomly pick one person to win a $500 gift certificate towards any SSV Works product(s) on our website!”

Not a dealer yet? Call 818-991-1778.

