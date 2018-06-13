Registration Now Open for SEMA Battle of the Builders Competition

DIAMOND BAR, CA (06.14.2018) – Builders who have a car or truck displayed at the 2018 SEMA Show, held Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Las Vegas, can bring added exposure to their vehicles and the products that make their builds unique by entering the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition online at semashow.com/botb

The fifth annual contest shines a spotlight on the amazing talents and craftsmanship of builders who have already proven themselves by being a part of the premier automotive trade event in the world.

New for 2018 is the recognition of a winner in each of the four different categories — Hot Rod, Truck/Off-Road, Sport Compact and Young Guns. In addition, SEMA has expanded the Young Guns regional program, which will award 14 builders age 27 and younger the opportunity to participate in SEMA Battle of the Builders.

This year, SEMA has partnered with AutoCon, Bonnier and Goodguys to award a SEMA prize package at select regional car shows. Designated regional winners will receive a prize package that includes an all-expenses paid trip for two to the 2017 SEMA Show, transportation of the winner’s vehicle, and a designated feature spot at the 2018 SEMA Show. To find a full list of the participating regional car events, log onto semashow.com/botb.

“The SEMA Battle of the Builders competition allows us to showcase to the world the talented builders who display their extraordinary vehicles at the SEMA Show every year,” said SEMA President & CEO Chris Kersting. “The Young Guns regional program enables us to bring attention to younger car builders, and this year’s expansion will provide more up-and-coming designers and builders the opportunity for national exposure.”

As in previous years, one builder will be named the contest’s overall top winner during the SEMA Show, and all competitors could be featured in a one-hour, nationwide television special that will air on the Velocity Network.

To enter or for more information on how you can showcase your car and parts through the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition, log on to semashow.com/botb

