KICKER Sponsors Full-Tilt, Flat-Track Racing at Horse-Racing Venue

STILLWATER, OK (06.14.2018) – Elite performance is a way of life for American Flat Track racers. So while being fast is understandable, surrounding yourself with the best of everything, including great sounding music, is also a must.

The KICKER brand will make its presence known at the third annual OKC Mile Presented by Indian Motorcycle of OKC, at Oklahoma City’s Remington Park June 16. The OKC Mile is the seventh event in an 18-race season for American Flat Track, the pro dirt-track motorcycle racing championship sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. NBCSN will broadcast the race on June 23 at 5 pm EDT, then again on June 27 at 4 pm EDT.

Normally featuring racing that includes thoroughbreds or quarter horses, Remington Park will play host to its third OKC Mile and its fast bikes. KICKER will have a vendor booth trackside where there will be giveaways for three KICKER Bullfrog outdoor Bluetooth speakers, along with a plug-and-play Motorcycle Audio Kit for touring bikes. Everyone who purchases a ticket online will be automatically entered in the prize drawing, and winners will be announced at the race.

“Once again we here at Brassmonkey Promotions are stoked to be a part of bringing the fastest flat track motorcycle racers in the world to Oklahoma City,” event promoter Shawn Brassfield said. “We are planning to add seating, more vendors, and more things that engage every age group. We know the racing is going to be amazing and we want the event to be so much more.”

With a single set of brakes on the back tire, flat-track racers can exceed 120 miles-per-hour on the dirt or asphalt. AFT has held events on such prestigious tracks as the Daytona International Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

In addition to showcasing the world’s fastest flat-track racers on this monster mile, an array of activities is in store for all ages, including live entertainment, bounce houses, face painting and more. Patrons can check out retro bikes at the Vintage Motorcycle show inside the air-conditioned Remington Park facility.

Gates open at 2 pm, and the paddock opens at 5 pm for autographs and pictures with the racers. Racing begins at 6:30 pm.

Visit www.okcmile.com and www.americanflattrack.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

