PowerBass Shipping New ACS-500.2D Amplifiers

RESEDA, CA (06.13.2018) – PowerBass has introduced its newest amplifier to the ACS series of Class D Amplifiers.
The ACS-500.2D provides an astounding 500W RMS at 2Ω Mono giving the user a new option for great power at 2Ω instead of the standard 1Ω load that most D Class Subwoofers amplifiers need to provide peak output.
Borrowing from PowerBass’ classic ASA series, these new amplifiers offer the most desired features in the most compact chassis allowable. To accomplish this, the company selected SMD parts and engineered a brand new 6 oz/kg high density heat sink engineered for maximum efficiency and cooling.
The result a line-up of two, four and mono channel models that offer great performance and fantastic value. Ultra efficient, the ACS amplifiers produce plenty of low distortion high fidelity audio in a footprint small enough to fit nicely in nearly any vehicle.“If you are seeking the perfect mix of performance and value look no further.”
- In Stock Now
- 500 Watt High Efficiency Class D Design
- 2-OHM Stable Mono Block Amplifier
- MOSFET Power Supply
- High Level (Speaker)/Low Level (RCA) Input
- Remote Soft Delay Turn On/Off Circuit
- Variable Low Pass Electronic Crossover
- Selectable 12dB Bass Boost EQ
- Variable Gain Control
- Remote Level Control Port (for optional PB-GAIN1 controller)
- Protection Circuit: Impedance Over-load, Speaker Short, Circuit, Thermal Overheating, and DC Output.
