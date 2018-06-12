PowerBass Shipping New ACS-500.2D Amplifiers

RESEDA, CA (06.13.2018) – PowerBass has introduced its newest amplifier to the ACS series of Class D Amplifiers.

The ACS-500.2D provides an astounding 500W RMS at 2Ω Mono giving the user a new option for great power at 2Ω instead of the standard 1Ω load that most D Class Subwoofers amplifiers need to provide peak output.

Borrowing from PowerBass’ classic ASA series, these new amplifiers offer the most desired features in the most compact chassis allowable. To accomplish this, the company selected SMD parts and engineered a brand new 6 oz/kg high density heat sink engineered for maximum efficiency and cooling.

The result a line-up of two, four and mono channel models that offer great performance and fantastic value. Ultra efficient, the ACS amplifiers produce plenty of low distortion high fidelity audio in a footprint small enough to fit nicely in nearly any vehicle.

In Stock Now

500 Watt High Efficiency Class D Design

2-OHM Stable Mono Block Amplifier

MOSFET Power Supply

High Level (Speaker)/Low Level (RCA) Input

Remote Soft Delay Turn On/Off Circuit

Variable Low Pass Electronic Crossover

Selectable 12dB Bass Boost EQ

Variable Gain Control

Remote Level Control Port (for optional PB-GAIN1 controller)

Protection Circuit: Impedance Over-load, Speaker Short, Circuit, Thermal Overheating, and DC Output.

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.

