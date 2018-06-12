DiamondBoxx on ‘The Price Is Right’

HOLLYWOOD, CA (06.13.2018) – A DiamondBoxx Model M was an item featured for bid on the popular CBS television program ‘The Price is Right’ on Friday morning. June 8th. 12volt industry veteran Tony D’Amore, a DiamondBoxx founder and CEO, provided details to 12voltnews.com.

D’Amore offered “We were contacted by a representatives from ‘The Price is Right’ who explained the TV show was always looking for unique products to feature. Someone there had seen our DiamondBoxx portable Bluetooth boombox and they were interested to have it on the show as an item up for bid. It was an amazing opportunity. We worked out the details for the product trade for air time and soon after the show aired.”

Continuing D’Amore stated “It was amazing to see and hear the announcer describe our Model M live on national television. They described the Model M features with a lovely model highlighting the product and then host Drew Carey got the bidding going with the 4 contestants. The winning bid was under the $549 MSRP and now there is another DiamondBoxx fan in the world.”

DiamondBoxx was founded in 2014 by audio engineers Tony D’Amore and Juan Rodriguez. With 35 years combined audio equipment design experience and 3 U.S. Patents the company’s portable Bluetooth speakers are the loudest and best sounding in the business. DiamondBoxx products feature the highest quality amplifiers, speakers, MDF wood enclosures, machined aluminum panels and environmentally friendly coatings. Best of all, the DiamondBoxx products are designed and manufactured in America.

The DiamondBoxx lineup is presently 4 models strong and range in price from $129. to $1799 for the new XL2 King with 1000 watts and 14 speakers.

DiamondBoxx recently moved from Arizona to Ventura, CA.

Visit diamondboxx.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

