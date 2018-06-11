Memphis Welcomes Pat Murphy to VA, MD, DE and East NC Markets

MEMPHIS, TN (06.12.2018) – Memphis Audio is extremely excited to welcome Pat Murphy back to the Memphis team! Pat worked for years as a successful direct representative throughout the Florida and Georgia markets. Pat is now an independent representative and has accepted Memphis Audio to be his exclusive audio account for the Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and East North Carolina markets.

Along with his intimate knowledge of the 12v Audio industry, Pat has also built deep ties to the powersports industry and plans to bring Memphis Xtreme Audio solutions to his network of powersports dealers.

“We are thrilled to have Pat back on the Memphis team. Pat does an incredible job of supporting our dealers and his industry knowledge will help dealers succeed and grow,” Said Nick LoMonaco, vice president of Memphis Audio.

Contact Pat Murphy by emailing adventuresalesnc@gmail.com

For more information, call 800-489-2300, email info@memphiscaraudio.com, or visit www.memphiscaraudio.com.

