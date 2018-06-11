American Bass Announces Partnership with Ontario Canada-Based 12 Volt Solutions, Inc.

SOLON, OH (06.12.2018) – Manufacturer American Bass, USA, headquartered in Solon, Ohio, has partnered with 12 Volt Solutions, Inc., a distributor of high-quality automobile electronics headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada. The partnership strengthens American Bass’s presence in Canada and represents its entrance into the Ontario market.

“We’re proud to partner with 12 Volt Solutions to round out their extensive product offerings,” said Bob Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer of American Bass. “As the first manufacturer of car audio equipment and accessories in their product lineup, we’re excited to be part of their growing distributorship and to introduce the American Bass brand to car audio customers across Canada.”

“It was natural for us to partner with 12 Volt Solutions because we share their commitment to integrity pricing and the very best customer service,” said Gurwin Ahuja, Vice President of American Bass. “They are a growing distributor of mobile electronics in Canada and this partnership will allow us to reach greater numbers of customers in Ontario and across all Canadian provinces.”

“We’ve worked with American Bass products for years and know their equipment and their service to be among the best in the industry,” said Jimmy Ngo, National Sales Manager for 12 Volt Solutions, Inc. “They bring a a full line of car audio equipment and accessories to our product mix and we look forward to working with them to grow our respective businesses.”

American Bass operates through an extensive network of dealerships and distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.

Visit www.americanbassusa.com and www.12voltsolutions.ca for more.

