Tint World Announces New Partnership with Windshield Protection Manufacturer Alchemy

BOCA RATON, FL (06.11.2018) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has partnered with the Canadian company Alchemy, manufacturers of a breakthrough windshield-protection application based on cutting-edge nanotechnology.

“Alchemy’s ExoShield is at a whole new level for windshield film,” said Charles Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “The company’s state-of-the-art technology makes the ExoShield easy to apply and durable, and it protects your windshield better than any other product that’s out there. This is a really important addition to Tint World’s offerings that will keep our customers safe and save them money in the long run.”

New smart features like Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) and Heads-Up Displays (HUD) are embedded in windshield glass, a development that has driven up the cost of replacement windshields in recent years. With some replacements costing $1,500 or more, ExoShield’s protection is more important than ever. ExoShield is composed of proprietary nanomaterials that increase impact resistance up to six times the industry standard and block 99.9 percent of harmful UV rays.

“This partnership with Tint World will make ExoShield accessible to a significantly larger market,” said Khanjan Desai, co-founder and CEO of Alchemy. “More than that, it demonstrates that the experts in the automotive aftermarket believe in our product and our technology and want to get the best technology out in front of their customers.”

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

Visit tintworld.com and alchemynano.com/exoshield for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

