KENWOOD Welcomes Big Daddy Marketing to Its Independent Rep Force

LONG BEACH, CA (06.11.2018) – KENWOOD has hired Big Daddy Marketing, a veteran independent rep firm based in New York, to represent its brands to retailers in New Jersey and the New York metro area. The appointment of principal Morris Hartman and account representative Joe Santaniello will solidify KENWOOD’s sales and service efforts in the highly competitive East Coast marketplace.

“We are very lucky to bring on a highly regarded industry veteran in Morris Hartman,” said Kelly McDaniel, eastern regional manager for KENWOOD. “He and his team impressed us with their enthusiasm, market knowledge and vast experience, and their boots-on-the-ground approach means our retailers and technicians will get a higher level of service and support. We’re happy to extend a warm KENWOOD family welcome.”

Hartman brings more than 40 years of 12-volt experience to the KENWOOD sales rep group, having developed longstanding relationships with the most proactive retailers and distributors in the area. Big Daddy Marketing’s strong rapport comes from a reputation for in-person visits for sales and support, an attribute that will positively impact KENWOOD and KENWOOD eXcelon retailers and technicians.

“We look forward to working with KENWOOD to help the company service and expand its retailer base in our territory,” said Hartman. “As we have always done, we will work closely with retailers to support their events and help them grow their business. KENWOOD’s consistent product innovations, reputation and technical support will help us to overcome the challenges in this ever-evolving marketplace.”

Visit www.kenwood.com/usa for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

