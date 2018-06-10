CRUX Releases Blind Spot & Multi Camera System for Chrysler

RESEDA, CA (06.11.2018) – Crux Interfacing Solutions is now shipping the new RFM Interface Line for Chrysler.

Rich DeSclafani from Crux stated “The safety category is extremely important, and we are focused on bringing quality safety integration products that allow easy installation and piece of mind for the consumer. The new RFM line is the only Plug n’ Play, vehicle specific Interface with 6 camera inputs available. Crux also has a complete line of OEM fit cameras for the tailgate, mirrors, cargo area and front of the vehicle. We will be offering the RFM Line of Interfaces for other Makes and Models shortly.”

RFM – BLIND SPOT & MULTI CAMERA SYSTEM LINK: RFM – CHRYSLER

RFM – RAM1 PRODUCT VIDEO HERE: RFM – RAM1 VIDEO

RFM – CAMERAS LINKS:

RAM TAILGATE CAMERA

BLIND SPOT CAMERAS

WIRELESS CAMERA

FRONT CAMERA

• Adds backup camera input, 5 video inputs and 1 audio/video input

• (4) 12VOLT+ Power Outputs

• Uses the steering wheel controls buttons to toggle between the sources

• Turn signals automatically triggers the corresponding side/blind spot camera

• Turn signal camera trigger can be turned on or off by using the BACK button on the radio

• Plug and Play

• Manufactured in Germany

COMPATIBILITY:

8.4” U-CONNECT RA3/RA4 RADIOS

Dodge:

Charger – 2015-2016

Challenger – 2015-2016

Durango – 2014-2017

JEEP: Grand Cherokee – 2014-2017

RAM: 1500/2500/3500 – 2013-2017

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

