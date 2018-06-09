3 Month Free Offer Expanded to All SiriusXM Radios

NEW YORK, NY (06.10.18) SiriusXM has expanded the current “Never Miss A Beat” 3 Month Free Service Offer on the SXV300 and CommanderTouch to ALL SiriusXM radios beginning June 10th 2018 and continuing through the end of December 2019.

This will allow dealers to offer consumers a $75. value in savings on their SiriusXM subscription for any SiriusXM radio or tuner sold.

Once installed and activated, a customer can call 866 587 4225 or go online to siriusxm.com/activatenow and provide radio ID and mention “Never miss a Beat”.

Point of Sale info to highlight the promotion will be available to dealers.

Contact your SiriusXM representative or distributor for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

