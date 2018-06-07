SSV Works Introduces the Brand New Can-Am Spyder F3 Audio System

OXNARD, CA (06.08.2018) – Fresh out of the molds from SSV Works is an Industry first, Can-Am Spyder F3 stereo kit! Made with ease of installation in mind, the kit features a 100% Plug-&-Play Installation. This system can be completed by an average owner in under an hour using all factory bolt holes and the supplied hardware.

The backbone of the new Spyder F3 audio system from SSV Works is the MRB3 Bluetooth audio controller. Designed with simplicity and durability in mind, the rugged MRB3 display is mounted on the handlebar clamp with flush trim mount. The MRB3 is weatherproof by design, allowing you to enjoy your tunes regardless of Mother Nature’s mood. The MRB3 controller features wireless Bluetooth connectivity and AM/FM radio with a hyper white display viewable in direct sunlight and backlit controls. Simply link your phone, put it in your pocket, and enjoy hours of streaming music controlled from the handlebar-mounted unit.

The compact system places two 6.5” speaker pods on either side of the gauge cluster for clean, rear-facing sound that is crystal clear even at highway speeds. Speaker options include SSV Works’ powersports A6 6.5” 2-way coaxial speaker or a Kicker 6.5” speaker set for an extra $100. The speakers mount with factory look billet mount in a textured coating on the speaker pods that matches the Can-Am’s matte bodywork trim panels.

SSV Works is a leader in rugged, offroad-oriented stereo equipment, and has spent over a decade fine-tuning their offerings for the outdoor enthusiast. The reliable, high-quality equipment is known for its durability and ease of use. SSV Works’ first system for the Spyder reflects the technology designed specifically for use in dust, mud, rain, and direct sunlight. If you’re looking to ride to your soundtrack with a factory fit plug-&-play stereo then the SSV Works F3 kit is the option for your Spyder F3.

MSRP: $749 (SSV Works Speakers), $849 (Kicker Speakers)

KIT HIGHLIGHTS:

• 2-Speaker audio kit with MRB3 controller for Can-Am Spyder F3

• Industry-first audio system for the Spyder F3

• Fully weather-proof

• Plug-&-Play connectivity installs in under an hour

• Uses all factory bolt locations

• MRB3 display is visible even in direct sunlight

• Includes: 2) 6.5” speakers and pods (SSV Works or Kicker), MRB3 Bluetooth media controller, billet speaker mounts, handlebar MRB3 mount, MRB3 brain module mount, Plug-&-Play cables and wires.

MRB3 BLUETOOTH CONTROLLER HIGHLIGHTS:

• Bluetooth, FM & AM sources

• Compact control with hide-away unit for easy mounting

• Weather-proof durability

• 2Ω stable 200W max power

• Control volume, track, play/pause

• 6 preset EQ options

• Plug & play installation

• 4v RCA low-level preout

• Hyper-white LED back lighting

Available 6/8/18 at www.SSVWorks.com

Product video: see above or click here.

