Harley-Davidson Inner Fairing from Metra PowerSports

HOLLY HILL, FL (06.08.2018) – Metra Electronics is now shipping a replacement batwing inner fairing (95-HDIF) designed for Harley-Davidson (FLH) 1996-2013 Touring Models. This large replacement piece allows for the installation of the new style aftermarket Double-DIN large face radio and maintains the factory-style look. It is made from durable ABS plastic that will withstand the elements and includes stainless steel hardware and a radio mounting kit.

The 95-HDIF inner fairing is painted black and the unpainted inner fairing is available as 95-HDIF-NP, which can then be custom painted. Additional parts may be required depending on the end user’s requirements. Visit metraonline.com/part/95-HDIF for instructions, up-to-date vehicle specific applications and to see other accessories that help make installation easier.

Additional Recommended Accessories for Harley-Davidson

To retain the radio handlebar controls, the HD-ASWC-1 by Metra PowerSports is recommended. This integration product is sold separately and uses a patented auto-detect system to configure itself for the specific motorcycle application and aftermarket radio. The HD-ASWC-1 provides wires for speakers, constant power, switched power and ground. Additional information on the HD-ASWC-1 is available at www.metraonline.com/part/HD-ASWC-1.

Motorcycle bag lids and other audio installation accessories are also available from Metra PowerSports. The BC-HD65PR is a set of left and right 6.5” replacement bag speaker covers designed for Harley-Davidson 1993-2013 models. It has a custom design with stylized flame ridges that wrap around the 6.5” aftermarket speaker openings. The BC-HD69PR is a set of left and right replacement bag speaker covers with a 6” x 9” speaker mounting area also designed for Harley-Davidson 1993-2013 models. Speaker grilles are included with both products that are made from durable weather resistant ABS plastics. The speaker bag covers are high gloss black but are fully paintable to customize for the owner’s needs. The speaker bag covers use factory bag-lid hardware, and may require additional parts depending on the end user’s requirements.

Visit metraonline.com for more.

