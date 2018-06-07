Arrowhead Sales and Marketing Named Harman / JBL / Infinity Rep Firm

KANSAS CITY, MO (06.08.2018) – Arrowhead Sales and Marketing is the new Harman JBL Infinity Manufactures’ rep in the MINK states (MO / IA / NE / KS).

Rep firm principal Chris Pace is a longtime fan of JBL products dating back over 30 years. The JBL 4311/4312 studio monitors, with white 12” subs, are definitely a highlight in Pace’s collection of Harman products. He realizes that the JBL sound was what artists like Bowie, Rolling Stones and most others used to mix down their recordings.

Pace stated “I think it’s great to use that JBL signature sound in your car, home or studio. Lots of great engineering went into these products and they are world class.”

Arrowhead Sales also represents Soundigital, Wavtech, Crimestopper, Renegade & Crux in the territory. Pace has a long history of direct to dealer protected lines. Pace is also one of the primary roots of the “pre” MERA Knowledgefest organization and has done many MERA seminars on how and why Knowledgefest was formed.

For more, contact Chris Pace Arrowhead Sales & Marketing at 816-914-7883.

