Stinger X Announces Toslink Optical Interconnects

CLEARWATER, FL (06.07.2018) — Stinger Electronics has announced its Toslink Interconnects, an X1 fiber-optic cable that delivers accurate audio that’s all purity with no noise.

Stinger’s Optical Interconnects are the purest way to send and receive sound in your car audio system. They improve sonic resolution and reduce jitter, thanks to the pairing of flexible, non-reflective PVC dielectric insulation with a triple-polished, medical-grade, light conductive core.

Optical Interconnects are designed to bring out the best in modern ultra high-performance, high-bandwidth car audio products. They’re Hi-Res Audio-ready, they support multi-channel audio, and the flexible jackets allow easy installation, even in tight spaces.

C3 tech (Continuous Connection Construction) promises no breaks in the signal chain, allowing for unmatched signal transfer. The triple polishing of the optical cable creates maximum light transfer, which reduces the possibility of data errors, delivering pure sound. Finally, the Quad-Lock precision connector resists vibration to keep the connection intact.

The result is years of worry-free on-the-road performance with total immunity from noise interference and a frequency response that’s far above the capacity of any RCA cable. Fiber-optic connection from your AMPPRO to your DSP maximizes your audio experience with precision, resonance, and purity.

Now available to Authorize Stinger Dealers in three lengths:

XI1117: 17ft / 5.2m

XI116: 6ft / 1.8m

XI113: 3ft / 0.9m

Visit stingerelectronics.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

