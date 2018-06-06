KICKER Brings the Boom to Slamology with XRV and the Cube

STILLWATER, OK (06.07.2018) – KICKER and its 80-foot XRV (Xtreme Recreational Vehicle) will attend Slamology – one of the largest car-audio events in the country – this weekend. The XRV rolling showroom sports a new wrap for 2018 and houses the full line of KICKER mobile-audio gear for viewing. The rig’s famous 20,000-watt “boom room” is a guarantee to thrill audiences with its wall of subwoofers all during the show.

Slamology will take place June 9-10, Saturday from 9 am – 6 pm and Sunday 9 am – 4 pm at Lucas Oil Raceway outside of Indianapolis, IN.

Under the XRV’s awning, a slammed ’94 Chevy C1500 owned and fabricated by KICKER install technician Tim Smith will be on display. Smith uses an SSV Works MRB3 Media Controller, a pair of KICKER IQ-Series 5-channel amplifiers, Q-Class speakers and CompRT shallow-mount subwoofers in his custom audio system.

Next to the XRV, the revamped JY Power “Cube” will be showing off its 60,000-watt KICKER Audio system. Built to “demo” at extreme volumes, the converted delivery truck features 40 KICKER 15-inch L7 Q-Class subwoofers powered by 20 KX-Series 2,400-watt amplifiers. On the outer walls, 12 KXM-Series amps juice 162 8-inch, weather-proof coaxial speakers for an unbelievable display.

In its 14th year, Slamology is billed as a “family-friendly, yet edgy” event produced by Donnie Babb, the show founder.

“We wanted a way to connect with our readers at Gauge Magazine and have a weekend-long party,” Babb said.

More than 1,700 show cars and 10,000 spectators attended Slamology 2017, with even higher attendance expected this year. The show features live bands along with RC racing, a tattoo competition, auto-limbo, a hydraulic contest, big-rig show and bikini contest. USACi, MECA, IASCA and dB Drag Racing will all have multi-point, car-audio competitions occurring at the show.

For more information, visit slamology.com and kicker.com.

