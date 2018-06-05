VAIS Offers New 2018 Toyota Camry Solution

ENGLEWOOD, CO (06.06.2018) – VAIS Technology has released a new hardware platform (Gen 2) for their popular satellite radio adapters specifically designed the 2018 Toyota Camry. This allows a 2018 Toyota Camry to add the SiriusXM SXV300v1 satellite radio tuner to their existing factory stereo, plugging directly into the back of the radio for a true OEM like installation, without compromising any functionality.

“Since 2003, VAIS Technology has been developing satellite radio adapters for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners,” stated Dennis Hopper, Executive Vice President. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, many vehicles still don’t offer an easy way to listen to it. Our company develops simple, easy to install integrated adapters that add satellite radio but preserve OEM factory functionality.”

The latest 2018 Toyota Camry unit improves on several key areas:

Better and faster processor

Behind the radio connection for all Toyota models including the new 2018 Toyota Camry

Upgrade the existing factory USB port to fast charging, on all behind the radio applications.

Locking connectors for a better and OEM automotive quality.

“We design our satellite radio adapters to operate very similar to the factory satellite radio systems,” Hopper explains. “While it takes more work on our part, our customers really appreciate the fact that they can now control their SiriusXM using factory radio and steering wheel controls. That’s what really separates VAIS products from all others in the industry.”

To learn more about the new line of GSR’s from VAIS Technology, call 720-733-2348 or visit www.vaistech.com.

