Avenue Sound’s Battle of the Boom 2018

PATCHOGUE, NY (06.06.2018) – The 2018 Battle of the Boom, Saturday and Sunday June 2nd and 3rd, filled the Avenue Sound store in Patchogue with customers and the parking lot with car audio enthusiasts rockin’ with their systems and showing their rides.

Vikas Moolchandani, commenting for Avenue Sound, related “BOB2K18 went really well. Sales for the 2 day event at our Patchogue store were terrific. I feel our whole team and factory reps did a great job at making the most of every sales opportunity. In fact, the sales ticket average was up this year.”

The Avenue Sound showroom was stacked high with great deals on a wide selection of brands. Factory demo vehicles, along with store demo vehicles, joined a large group of hot rides from local car audio enthusiasts. Pioneer’s Toyota Highlander, showcasing the new wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto head unit plus Z speakers, attracted a crowd through the day.

Factory reps on site to work the event included Morris Hartman-Alpinre and Harman, Jeff Shultz-Pioneer, Eric Smith-Rockford Fosgate / AudioControl / Hertz / Audison / Waylens, Neil Halprin-RaceSport Lighting and Kelly Daniels-Kenwood.

Hartman stated “As always Hiru, Jai, Vikas and the Avenue Sound did a great job promoting the event and packing the store with real customers…no tire kickers. The store traffic flow was super both days right up until the end. Showing the latest JBL, Infinity and Alpine products to customers is always a rewarding experience.”

Pioneer’s Shultz, District Sales Manager, offered “Pioneer was very proud to support Avenue Sound in this year’s Battle of the Boom. Hiru and Vikas have shown they truly care about the industry and their customers. This year’s show was a tremendous success. People flocked to the Patchogue location on both Saturday and Sunday. Sales were strong and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto head units from Pioneer flew off the showroom floor. DJ,s, demo cars, manufacturer’s show vehicles and manufacturer reps were on hand to help feed the “Buzz”. Each year Avenue Sound drives business with their social media marketing programs. They do a fantastic job representing Pioneer products and I am proud to help represent Avenue Sound.”

Concluding, Moolchandani stated “The Battle of the Boom gives our customers a place to show off their systems for all to see and hear. We have permits for the 2 days so their are no problems with the loud music. Also, our Avenue Sound All Stars come back to see their friends and our staff. It’s so good to see All Star members as many were former employees. BOB2K18 was tremendous and we thank all who worked to hard to make everything come together.”

Visit avenuesound.com for more.

