Pioneer in the Field Dealer Training

COLUMBUS, IN (06.05.2018) – Pioneer’s new wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto head units, along with Z and D speakers, are creating excitement at retail. Pioneer district managers are working across retailers across the U.S. to prepare sales staffs with information and tips to maximize sales.

Tommy Speers – District Sales Manager for MI, IN, OH, KY, WVA and WPA – has been on the road in his territory with a full schedule of dealer trainings. Harry Kroll, via internet, makes presentations during many of the training sessions.

“At the recent AudioSource training in Columbus IN, on Wednesday May 30th, we covered in detail the Z and D speakers along with the new wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto units that are just arriving at dealer’s stores. Harry Kroll made a presentation from his Pennsylvania studio.”

AudioSource’s Matt Murray stated “We just received the new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto units and have sold 3 so far. We are showing that unit as the first in our sales presentation on the show floor. We pair a phone with the unit for a very compelling demonstration.”

A product training session at Dr. Dashboard in Evansville IN was held on Thursday evening May 31st with Speers on site supported by Kroll on line.

For more information, visit pioneerelectronics.com/PUSA

