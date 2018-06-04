New Clifford Canadian Authorized Network Partner

LACHINE, QUEBEC (06.05.2018) – Directed has announced the appointment of B&B Electronics as its Canadian Authorized Network Partner for the Clifford line of remote start and security systems.

“B&B Electronics brings decades of experience in the remote starter and security markets,” said Alan Birce, Vice President of Sales for Directed. “They have developed an incredible support team, done an outstanding job of marketing and built a solid base of satisfied dealers across Canada. Directed will work closely with B&B to increase Clifford’s penetration throughout Canada.”

B&B will handle Directed’s full line of Clifford remote start and security systems, including the flagship DS4 system.

“We are excited to bring the new Clifford DS4 products to market. It’s a proven and profitable line with industry leading technology ideally positioned for our value-added independent mobile electronic specialists,” added Jay Haberman, Sales & Marketing Director at B&B.

B&B Electronics, based in Edmonton, will serve all existing and new Canadian Authorized Clifford dealers.

Visit www.directed.com for more.

