CRUX Bluetooth Hands Free and Streaming Kit for 2006-2013 GM-LAN Vehicles

RESEDA, CA. (06.05.2018) – Crux Interfacing Solutions announced today that it is now shipping the new BTGM-33 interface kit.

Rich DeSclafani from Crux stated “We are excited to be releasing this great new Handsfree and A2DP Bluetooth kit for GM vehicles. This kit is all intuitive through the OEM steering wheel controls and automatically switches to BT mode when a phone call is received. Plug n’ Play harnessing makes it a super easy install while the DSP and Advanced Echo Cancellation provide crystal clear sound.”

Click here to visit the BTGM-33 product page.

• Adds Bluetooth Handsfree Calling to the OEM radio

• Adds 4 channel Bluetooth Music streaming to the OEM Radio

• Maintains the use of the factory XM radio, if equipped

• Automatically pauses BT Streaming when a call is received and resumes when the call is ended

• Allows user to answer, end calls track up and track down using the steering wheel controls

• DSP and Echo-Cancellation allows for clear conversations on both sides of the phone call

• Automatically mutes any source as soon as a call is received and resumes when call is ended

• Allows any previously paired mobile phone to automatically re-connect to the Bluetooth interface

• Fully retains OnStar functionality

• Hear Navigation App voice prompts from the factory speakers while in Bluetooth mode

• Magnetic Phone Mount Included

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

