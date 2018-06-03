Meet the New and Re-Elected SEMA Council and Network Select Committee Members

DIAMOND BAR, CA (06.04.2018) – The election results are in for the SEMA councils and networks select committees, with several new individuals to welcome. Each of the newly elected and re-elected members will serve a two-year term (2018–2020). These volunteer leaders assist in guiding the direction and key initiatives of each group, while giving voice to their niche segment of the industry.

The leadership extends congratulations to the following winners:

Automotive Restoration Market Organization (ARMO)

Joanna Agosta Shere, Steele Rubber Products (Incumbent)

Amy Fitzgerald, Cool Hand Customs (Incumbent)

David Alkire, RPUI

Lenny Schaeffer, Redemption Rod and Custom

Justin Whitten, Eckler Industries

Randall Bates, Auto Custom Carpet (Incumbent)

Larry Brogdin, DYNACORN (Incumbent)

Emerging Trends & Technology Network (ETTN)

Ben Knaus, Hellwig Products

Robert Simons, Edelbrock (Incumbent)

Hot Rod Industry Alliance (HRIA)

Danny Agosta, Steele Rubber Products

Jeff Grantmeyer, Borgeson Universal Co. Inc.

Josh Henning, Roadster Shop (Incumbent)

Ed Capen, Goodguys Rod & Custom Association (Incumbent)

Kevin Ford, Lokar

Joel Kokoska, Johnson’s Hot Rod Shop

Light Truck Accessory Alliance (LTAA)

Charles Morrison IV, Truck’n America (Incumbent)

Wendy Miles, National Business Media/THE SHOP Magazine

Cody Ziegler, Meyer Distributing

Brian Godfrey, Method Race Wheels (Custom Wheel House)

Matt Reasoner, Retrax (Incumbent)

Motorsports Parts Manufacturers Council (MPMC)

Rob Fisher, E3 Spark Plugs (Incumbent)

Jeff Jenkins, Fidanza Performance (Incumbent)

Melissa Scoles, QA1 Precision Products Inc.

Ed Monte, Driven Racing Oil (Incumbent)

Manufacturers’ Rep Network (MRN)

Ken Schuck, KAM Marketing (Incumbent)

Jim Link, Airheart Sales

Aaron Henager, PSKB

Mike Maul, Considine Sales & Marketing (not pictured)

Mike Katz, Bob Cook Sales (Incumbent)

Professional Restylers Organization (PRO)

Regan Dickinson, National Business Media

Jared Cohen, Auto Action Group Inc.

Tony Hinton, AutoPlex Restyling

Bill North, Katzkin Leather (Incumbent)

BJ Leanse, Go Rhino/Big Country (Incumbent)

SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN)

Tara Hitzig, Automobile Driving Museum

Jenna Jefferies, Pilot Automotive (Incumbent)

Denise Waddingham, Dee Zee Inc. (Incumbent)

Rebeca Olavarrieta, Roco4x4

Jane Donnelly, Keystone Automotive Operations Inc.

Angie Hubbard, Katzkin Leather

Wheel & Tire Council (WTC)

Vic Wood, Weld Racing

George Finch, The Carlstar Group (Incumbent)

Gavin Horlick, Voxx Wheel (Incumbent)

Scott Musser, Ultra Wheel Co. (Incumbent, not pictured)

Young Executives Network (YEN)

Jim Mascola, Barrett-Jackson Auction Co.

Timothy Kawasaki, Wheel Vintiques (Incumbent)

Stephanie Ortega, SNUGTOP

