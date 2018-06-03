Meet the New and Re-Elected SEMA Council and Network Select Committee Members

DIAMOND BAR, CA (06.04.2018) – The election results are in for the SEMA councils and networks select committees, with several new individuals to welcome. Each of the newly elected and re-elected members will serve a two-year term (2018–2020). These volunteer leaders assist in guiding the direction and key initiatives of each group, while giving voice to their niche segment of the industry.
The leadership extends congratulations to the following winners:
Automotive Restoration Market Organization (ARMO)
Joanna Agosta Shere, Steele Rubber Products (Incumbent)
Amy Fitzgerald, Cool Hand Customs (Incumbent)
David Alkire, RPUI
Lenny Schaeffer, Redemption Rod and Custom
Justin Whitten, Eckler Industries
Randall Bates, Auto Custom Carpet (Incumbent)
Larry Brogdin, DYNACORN (Incumbent)
Emerging Trends & Technology Network (ETTN)
Ben Knaus, Hellwig Products
Robert Simons, Edelbrock (Incumbent)
Hot Rod Industry Alliance (HRIA)
Danny Agosta, Steele Rubber Products
Jeff Grantmeyer, Borgeson Universal Co. Inc.
Josh Henning, Roadster Shop (Incumbent)
Ed Capen, Goodguys Rod & Custom Association (Incumbent)
Kevin Ford, Lokar
Joel Kokoska, Johnson’s Hot Rod Shop
Light Truck Accessory Alliance (LTAA)
Charles Morrison IV, Truck’n America (Incumbent)
Wendy Miles, National Business Media/THE SHOP Magazine
Cody Ziegler, Meyer Distributing
Brian Godfrey, Method Race Wheels (Custom Wheel House)
Matt Reasoner, Retrax (Incumbent)
Motorsports Parts Manufacturers Council (MPMC)
Rob Fisher, E3 Spark Plugs (Incumbent)
Jeff Jenkins, Fidanza Performance (Incumbent)
Melissa Scoles, QA1 Precision Products Inc.
Ed Monte, Driven Racing Oil (Incumbent)
Manufacturers’ Rep Network (MRN)
Ken Schuck, KAM Marketing (Incumbent)
Jim Link, Airheart Sales
Aaron Henager, PSKB
Mike Maul, Considine Sales & Marketing (not pictured)
Mike Katz, Bob Cook Sales (Incumbent)
Professional Restylers Organization (PRO)
Regan Dickinson, National Business Media
Jared Cohen, Auto Action Group Inc.
Tony Hinton, AutoPlex Restyling
Bill North, Katzkin Leather (Incumbent)
BJ Leanse, Go Rhino/Big Country (Incumbent)
SEMA Businesswomen’s Network (SBN)
Tara Hitzig, Automobile Driving Museum
Jenna Jefferies, Pilot Automotive (Incumbent)
Denise Waddingham, Dee Zee Inc. (Incumbent)
Rebeca Olavarrieta, Roco4x4
Jane Donnelly, Keystone Automotive Operations Inc.
Angie Hubbard, Katzkin Leather
Vic Wood, Weld Racing
George Finch, The Carlstar Group (Incumbent)
Gavin Horlick, Voxx Wheel (Incumbent)
Scott Musser, Ultra Wheel Co. (Incumbent, not pictured)
Young Executives Network (YEN)
Jim Mascola, Barrett-Jackson Auction Co.
Timothy Kawasaki, Wheel Vintiques (Incumbent)
Stephanie Ortega, SNUGTOP
