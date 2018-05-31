Tint World Trains New Franchise Owners for Summer 2018 Openings

– Tint World Automotive Styling Centers recently finished training the owners of six new stores set to open in coming months. The new locations in Arizona, Delaware, California, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas will increase the total number Tint World franchises to more than 60 locations.

Each Tint World store owner goes through three full weeks of preparation at the company’s state-of-the-art training facility. The course includes a classroom training module and hands-on experience in a teaching lab based on the latest generation of Tint World storefronts, where participants engage in role-playing exercises and encounter real-world versions of Tint World merchandise, equipment and processes.

“This intensive training program introduces the new owners to every phase of the business,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “When the program is over, they’re familiar with all aspects of how a Tint World is run, from employee and customer interactions to vendor relationships. It’s very important that every one of our owners has hands-on training and learns the entire business process so that they can take charge and hit the ground running when their store opens.”

The new Tint World location in Wilmington, Del., is scheduled to open in June. New stores in Chandler, Ariz.; Modesto, Calif.; Detroit; and Missouri City, Texas, will open in July. An opening date for the new Tint World in Memphis, Tenn., hasn’t been announced but is expected to open in August 2018.

“This is an exceptional team of new owners, and they’re all bringing something special to the Tint World family,” Bonfiglio said. “They excelled in the training and were able to apply their previous business experience to the Tint World approach. They’re set up for success, which is going to continue to make the Tint World brand grow.”

When the new stores are open, Tint World will have locations in 21 states, plus Canada and Saudi Arabia. A new Tint World is scheduled to open in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in June 2018.

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

