Auto Craft NYC Seeking New Team Members

NEW YORK, NY (06.01.2018) – See the following message from Auto Craft NYC. If you’re interested in either of these positions, use the contact info at the bottom of this post.

Seeking New Team Members for Master Technician and Fabricator as well as an electronics installer at our Manhattan Shop. Great Pay / Benefits / Fun work place in a great city.

Our Ideal Person for the positions would be Passionate, Good communication Skills, Organized and Precise in their work. We have 2 positions available: Master technician and intermediary technician to work in Manhattan.

Out of state installers looking to come to an exciting city with excellent growth potential feel free to call us. We can help in relocation assistance if you qualify for the position. We are looking for serious people with long term goals in the business.

You can send your resume & photos of your work to sales@autocraftnyc.com or call us at 212-255-8939.

Visit autocraftnyc.com for more.

