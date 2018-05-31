Featured

Advanced Vehicle Solutions Ships Initial Offerings June 1

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA (06.01.2018) – Bob L. Goodman, Automotive Aftermarket and Consumer Electronics industry veteran, has announced that Advanced Vehicle Solutions LLC will begin shipping its initial products on June 1. Advanced Vehicle Solutions LLC is an aggregator of select suppliers within the fast growing ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) category.

Goodman pictured holding the RoadLogic “DirectDisc” USB CD Player at the company’s Laguna Niguel HQ. RoadLogic products carry a 3-year warranty.

We have most of our Manufacturers Representative Network on board and have begun a dialogue with the premiere 12 Volt Specialists, Expeditors and Distributors in North America. The first products offered will be from AVS Inc. and feature 2 distinct lines of ADAS products, RoadLogic and Advantage. Both RoadLogic and Advantage offer a 3 Year Warranty on all products.

Goodman holds the Advantage 7.3” mirror monitor with micro dynamic parking view camera... with 3-year warranty.

“RoadLogic” is geared towards the 12 Volt Specialist and Expeditor with many vehicle specific solutions including “DirectDisc,” a USB CD player with dozens of vehicle specific applications, “BlindSide,” (2) Microwave Blind Spot Detection systems, and Blind Spot Camera system, “StealthCam,” OE fit and Universal Dash Cams w DVR, “Smart Nav” Plug & Play Navigation Systems for dozens of vehicles with factory screens, “PhoneMate,” our iPhone integration solution for factory screens and aftermarket displays, “CamLink,” our line of OE integration modules for dozens of vehicles and “RearVue,” our complete line of Cameras and Monitors including Tailgate Latches and 3rd Brake Lights. “Advantage” is our Value Added line of Cameras & Mirrors geared towards Distributors and 12 Volt Specialists that require aggressively priced products without sacrificing quality or functionality. Unlike most entry level products, we offer a full 3 Year Warranty on all “Advantage” products.

The “JustDrive” Smart Steering Whell cover is available in three colors and two sizes that would fit 90% of the vehicles on the road. Late June is the target ship date.

We are preparing for a late June launch of “JustDrive,” a Smart Steering Wheel Cover that addresses the issue of Driver Distraction by pairing with any smart device (Apple or Android) and controlling all functions without removing hands from the steering wheel. The high quality cover is available in 3 colors and 2 sizes that will fit 90% of the vehicles on the road today. A free App is available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. MSRP is $249. June will also see the launch of a line of FDA approved Breathalyzer Products geared towards 12 Volt specialists and Expeditors already installing Interlocking Devices on vehicles who’s drivers have multiple DUIs.

avs-socal.com

Prior to the launch of Advanced Vehicle Solutions, Bob played a key role in the success of some of the most recognized brands in Consumer Electronics. He has held senior management positions within The Harman Consumer Group, The Robert Bosch Corporation, Aura Systems, Myron & Davis, Sherwood America and more recently Rostra Precision Controls and Rydeen Mobile Electronics. During his career, Bob has been a leader and key member of award-winning product development teams. Bob continues to be an active participant within many industry organizations and recently a board member of the Vehicle Technology Division of the CTA. Bob has been a sought-after contributor to many industry publications and has recently concluded his relationship with DriveAssist Technologies after setting up their initial distribution and Sales Rep network.

Interested parties can contact Bob at bob@avs-socal.com or 949-201-9213.

