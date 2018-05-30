Kicker Seeking Consumer Electronics Technician

Stillwater Designs (Kicker) is seeking a passionate, experienced, and technologically savvy Consumer Electronics Technician to spearhead our consumer experience-testing program. The ideal candidate for this role should have passion for car audio and consumer electronics with at least 5 years of 12v install experience.

The Consumer Electronics Technician is responsible for developing and completing comprehensive user experience testing to ensure Kicker products meet or exceed the intended goals. This is a highly visible position that is actively involved in collaboration with the Electrical Engineering team, Research and Development leadership, and other external partners. This position reports directly to the Electrical Engineering Manager.

JOB DESCRIPTION



Position: Consumer Electronics Technician

Department: Research & Development

Director: Bob Spencer

General purpose of job:

Assist Electrical Engineering Team in developing products with long term reliability with a focus on the consumer experience. This position will be a vital part to the SD Electrical R&D team’s ability to design desirable long lasting real world products. This position will work with both the traditional car audio electronic products and Home and Personal product line.

Essential functions of job:

o Passionate/experience with a verity of consumer audio products/brands

o Ability to program and use Arduino for testing

o Maintain and Perform life cycle/Music tests and testing equipment

o Ability to learn and use Audio Precision test machines

o Troubleshoot failures during life cycle testing and report to the team

o Be the customer champion on all consumer facing issues

o Perform both SW and HW tests as needed and complete reports

o Ability to read and understand Electrical Schematics

o Ability to understand how SW is written and effectively test for bugs

o Ability to Complete in vehicle testing and installs

o Work independently on complex projects

o Exhibit a cooperative, compatible and punctual work ethic

o Diagnose consumer integration complaints with current product and report back to the development team

Educational and/or experience requirements of Job:

5 years of Car audio installation experience required with a background in consumer electronics preferred

Physical demands of essential functions:

Persons in this position will occasionally be required to stand, walk and frequently required to sit. This person should frequently be able to talk, hear and, handle or feel. This person should be able to climb stairs daily.

This person should regularly be able to lift 50 pounds from the floor to over their shoulders. Vision requirements include close vision, color vision, depth perception and the ability to adjust focus for long periods of time.

Personal demands of essential functions:

The person must be able to hold close mental attention for long periods of time.

Environmental conditions of job:

Occasional exposure to dirt, noise or other factors of minor disagreeableness. Hearing protection is not required. Job is such that the employee, if injured, would receive only minor cuts, bruises or burns.

Salary: Negotiable

If interested in this position, contact Joe Hobart: jhobart@kicker.com

