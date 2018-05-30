AIS Announces New GPS Tracking Systems

MARIETTA, GA (05.31.2018) – AIS has done it again – They have announced new GPS Tracking Devices that have features, quality and profitability that will surpass anything else on the market.

“We wanted to have GPS tracking devices that work not only with cars and trucks, but with fleet vehicles, boats, motorcycles, powersports and toy haulers/trailers,” said Kelley Vickers, CEO. This collection of products is unlike anything currently on the market in the US.

Some of the most talked-about units include the AC1-SOLAR, which is a solar-powered, solar-charging GPS tracker that is great for toy haulers, trailers and containers.The fully submersible model, AC-GUARDIAN GPS tracker, is made for boats, powersports and bikes. When the vehicle is stored and your powersport battery disconnected, this unit will go to sleep only waking up to report if there’s been motion.

“AIS has six GPS tracking units. Retail cost starts at an incredible price of just $129. And like all of our products, these are not on the internet, therefore allowing our nationwide network of loyal dealers to make profit the competition can not match,” added Cris Sharp, National Sales Manager. “We encourage our dealers to try and find our products on the internet. They can’t!” Monthly service charges start at only $5.95 per month.

AIS is the solution for 12-Volt specialty retailers and expeditors who care about profit. AIS carries over 2,800 SKUs and has a three year warranty for key dealers. AIS can be reached at 844-283-6372 and automotiveintsolutions.com.

