SHREVEPORT, LA (05.31.2018) – The 2018 Distributor Show Circuit is in the rearview mirror except for a couple fall events. From February through May the 12volt News Distributor Show calendar listed over 3 dozen distributor show dates across the U.S and Canada.

Hosting an event to show dealers the latest technology, products and marketing tips is very valuable, and expensive, endeavor for proactive 12volt distributors, their vendor partners and manufacturer representatives.

By all accounts, distributor shows in 2018 were well attended and met, or exceeded, expectations.

Please see #12vnn_dist18 for scenes from many 2018 distributor shows.

We thank our distributor friends for their kind words regarding our efforts.

Look forward to the 2019 distributor show season.

For more updates, visit instagram.com/12voltnews.

